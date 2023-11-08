Greek exports amount to 38 billion euros, down 6.4% in Jan-Sept

Greek exports amounted to 38.0 billion euros in the period January-September 2023, recording a decrease of 6.4%, i.e. 2.6 billion euros compared to the corresponding period of 2022, when they amounted to 40.6 billion euros.

However, food and oils boosted exports by 445 million euros and 603.6 million euros respectively and significantly helped to maintain Greek exports at high levels.

In more detail, according to the provisional data on merchandise transactions announced on Tuesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority, the value of Greek exports amounted to 4,227.2 million euros in September 2023, compared to 4,761.6 million euros last year, with the decrease amounting to 534.4 million euros in value and 11.2% in percentage terms.

Accordingly, imports decreased by 1,469.9 million euros, i.e. 17.6%, to 6,903.6 million euros, while the trade deficit improved by 935.5 million euros, i.e. 25.9%, to 2,676. 4 million euros.