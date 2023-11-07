Mitsotakis meets with EIB president Hoyer in Athens

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with European Investment Bank (EIB) president Werner Hoyer on Tuesday in Athens.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the signing of the agreement for the financing of a Pilot Telemetering (smart meters) project.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of further expanding Greece’s important and long-standing cooperation with the EIB, the positive course of the Greek economy and its prospects, as well as the need to deal with the consequences of the climate crisis.

“I think that the agreement we are signing today on financing smart meters is a very good indication of where we want to go in the future in terms of our climate change policies and making sure that electricity systems are as efficient as possible. Households will have much better control over their bills and will be able to save money, that is what the smart meter is all about. They will be able to control their consumption in a much more transparent way,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted.