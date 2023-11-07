AADE: Tax evasion totaling 33 million euros

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) has carried out 67,000 audits from the beginning of the year until October 31, in an effort to combat tax evasion. During the audits, 1.4 million violations were recorded with tax evasion surpassing 33 million euros.

According to an announcement, AADE has placed special importance to targeted audits, as they result from the special risk analysis algorithm, based on the broader tax behavior of businesses. At the same time, spot checks continue to be carried out in the market.

The expansion of the mission of auditors to companies in different prefectures from the one where they work has also brought results.

Moreover, extensive cross-checks and data from the digital platforms, e-send and myDATA platforms, combined with the transaction data from the POS, significantly helped to target the audits.

In this way, the authorities found companies that had not issued or transmitted tax data, as well as a number of cases, where the payment had been made with plastic money, but the company had not transmitted the corresponding documents.

Fines were imposed on all these businesses while they were also ordered to close for 48 hours.