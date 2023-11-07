Fiber Optics: Memorandum of Cooperation between Grid Telecom and the Bulgarian ESO EAD

Grid Telecom, a subsidiary company of Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), and the Operator of the Electricity Transmission System of Bulgaria, ESO EAD, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aiming at the joint commercial exploitation of the optical fibers that run through the electrical interconnections of Greece – Bulgaria.

The agreement co-signed by the President and CEO of ESO EAD, Angelin Tsachev and the Director of Grid Telecom, Giorgos Psyrris, expands the cooperation prospects of the two operators in the field of telecommunications as well, through the creation of an alternative ultra-high-speed corridor and extremely low latency for data transfer.

Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) installed alongside the 400 kV Thessaloniki – Blagoevgrad and Nea Santa – Maritsa East transmission lines total 60 pairs, with a maximum data rate potentially up to 38 Tbps.

Based on the Memorandum of Cooperation, Grid Telecom and ESO EAD, leveraging their experience and know-how, will cooperate with the support of specialized teams in technical, legal and commercial matters, with the aim of investigating and the fastest possible maturation of the telecommunications project.

The cooperation of Grid Telecom with the System Operator of Bulgaria will add a new and state-of-the-art digital hub in the wider Mediterranean and Balkan region, giving a significant development boost to the IPTO Group’s telecommunications infrastructure and further strengthening the position of its subsidiary in the international market.

This important agreement is fully aligned with Grid Telecom’s strategy to expand its network and increase its connection points to central Europe and other international destinations.