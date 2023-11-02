1st SECF: Need to boost connectivity investments in the Balkans – Thessaloniki port investments crucial

The need to stimulate connectivity investments in the Balkan region, especially in the railway network, dominated the second day of the proceedings of the International Forum on Interconnectivity in SE Europe (1st SECF, with communication sponsor “Naftemporiki”).

The Vice President of Arkas Logistics Greece and Serbia and shareholder in Arkas Hellas Group, Vanda Kostopoulou, gave particular emphasis to the completion of investments in the port of Thessaloniki. The Arkas Group, as she pointed out, has invested in large markets, such as China, the US and India, is interested in the Balkans and SE Europe and has developed its own network from Thessaloniki to Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Hungary with its own logistics. A basic condition, however, as she added, is the development of the railway and maritime connection to these countries.

On her part, the Director of the Thessaloniki Office of CMA CGM Greece, Zoe Koletsa, characterized the infrastructure of the port of Thessaloniki as very important, defining as the number one priority the expansion of the 6th pier, as it will bring larger ships. Koletsa also stressed the importance of connectivity infrastructure and the need to simplify customs procedures.

Meanwhile, the general manager of Large Infrastructure Projects LLC, Rumen Markov, said that the company is examining the project of the railway connection Sofia-Thessaloniki in 90 minutes, with a train that will develop a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour.