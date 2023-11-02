Minerva shows resilience amid multiple challenges

Minerva food company is proceeding with the spin-off of the activity of feta and white cheese production and the creation of a new company, which last year showed its resilience by achieving, amidst multiple challenges, an increase in size while completing the rationalization of the companies which it acquired in 2021.

More specifically, the management of Minerva has decided to start a process of separation of the feta and white cheese production business sector with the aim of establishing a new company.

This move follows the targeted actions that took place last year in the direction of the optimal utilization of economies of scale after the acquisition of the two companies: ULBCS and Mediterranean Foods.

Last year, Minerva absorbed its 100% subsidiary “ULBCS Supply Chain Consulting Services” and as the report pointed out “the Group gained immediacy, dynamics and simplification of procedures as a result of which resources were released which were allocated to the further strengthening of the two main brands Pummaro and Pelargos”.

Also, the company concluded the relocation of the three production lines of Mediterranean Foods, in which it controls 71.43%.