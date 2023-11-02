Transport Minister Staikouras to accompany Prime Minister Mitsotakis to China

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras will accompany Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Beijing during his official visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Thursday.

The minister will meet with the management of Yutong International Holding, which has contracted with Greece to provide 250 electric buses for the fleets of Athens and Thessaloniki.

On Friday, Staikouras will sign the Bilateral Greece-China Aviation Agreement, which is consistent with the Horizontal Greece-China Aviation Agreement and aims at updating the institutional framework of aviation relations between the two countries.

On Saturday, he will travel to Shanghai to attend the official welcoming ceremony by PRC Prime Minister Li Qiang.

On Sunday, the minister will represent Mitsotakis at the China International Import Expo’s inauguration.