The way is opening for port master plans

The bill of the Environment Ministry that was submitted to public consultation includes legislative regulations that pave the way for the completion of the Master Plans of the country’s ports.

According to the ministry, the bill addresses urban planning issues in the wider areas of ports for which development programs and management studies have been approved.

Moreover, the existing framework is updated, planning issues are regulated and the possibility is provided to approve a special building regulation for the promotion of the country’s ports.

The bill will be under consultation until November 13.