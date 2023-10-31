French Ambassador: Great opportunities for Greek investments in France

French Ambassador, Laurence Auer, called on Greek businessmen, especially in the field of high-tech start-up companies, to invest in France, during a press conference held at the French embassy, in the framework of the eight-month campaign “Choose France”, organized by the Macron government ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“France is ready to welcome foreign investments and it is promoting the most dynamic reforms, within the framework of the ‘France 2030’ plan,” Laurence Auer, first woman-Ambassador of the French Republic in Greece, underlined.

“For the fourth consecutive year, France is the first destination in Europe for foreign direct investment, while only in 2022 they totaled 1,259,” she said.

In the same year, foreign direct investment in the UK was 929 followed by Germany (832).

“There are currently 17,000 foreign companies operating in France, representing 30% of exports, 20% of the French economy’s revenue, 12% of employment and 21% of research and development spending,” the French Ambassador noted.

As part of the initiatives to re-industrialize France, the Macron government will allocate 54 billion dollars in economic aid and subsidies by 2030. “Greek companies that want to invest in France will be able to make use of these programs,” she added.

“The first Greek ‘unicorns’ have already found their way to France and will be supported by the Recovery Fund to expand their activity,” the French Ambassador emphasized.

“Based on the initiative to re-industrialize France, we will transform our economy while it is also an opportunity to increase Greek-French joint investments in many sectors, such as innovation and tourism,” she stated. She also referred to the 150 air connections between France and Greece every week.

The role of education

Having previously served as Director of Culture, Education, Research and Networks in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy Director of the European Union and director of the French Institute of Paris and Great Britain, Laurence Auer focused on Greek-French educational relations. As she said, 3,000 Greek students and researchers study in France, while over 360,000 students in Greek schools learn French. In fact, approximately 750,000 Greeks speak or understand the French language.

“The Greek-French cooperation prospects are limitless, in the economy, education, culture, tourism and gastronomy,” she noted and pledged to contribute to deepening the common ties and creating new cooperation opportunities for the benefit of both societies.”

Greek-French humanitarian initiative for Gaza

Asked by “Naftemporiki” about the plan to grant humanitarian aid by sea to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, the French Ambassador emphasized that this initiative has been discussed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Contacts have already been made with the Israeli and Palestinian sides for the creation of a maritime humanitarian corridor, in order to send humanitarian aid – medicine, water and food – to the two million civilians who are stranded in Gaza,” Laurence Auer said.

“All this will have to be determined in the next period with both the Israeli authorities and the United Nations.”