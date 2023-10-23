Greeks invest in feeder containerships

Greek shipowners are investing in feeder containerships. At a time when liner shipping companies are running colossal shipbuilding programs, Greek shipowners are investing in small second-hand vessels.

Meanwhile, this period is considered favorable for second-hand investments, since the market has fallen in relation to the historical highs achieved during the two years of the pandemic.

According to a report by Alphaliners, Contships Management acquired the 1,496 TEU AS ROSALIA for an undisclosed price. The ship is currently chartered to COSCO Shipping Lines and operates in the Mediterranean.

AS ROSALIA, Alphaliner reported, is set to become the largest container ship in Contships’ fleet, slightly surpassing the company’s largest vessels to date. These are the 1,432 TEUs and built in 2007 CONTSHIP RUN and CONTSHIP SEA.

Euroseas also invested in a double capacity ship. According to Alphaliner’s report, the US-listed company bought the 2,826 TEU THORSTAR from Norway-based Thor Dahl Management.

Analysts pointed out that the value of the ship in the market today is around 13 million dollars. The vessel, recently renamed ANGELIKI, is currently chartered to Gold Star Line until the fourth quarter of 2024 at $34,500 per day.

THORSTAR was built in 2003 in South Korea at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard, on behalf of the Swiss company Suisse Atlantique.

But Conbulk also bought the 1,781 TEUs container ship Bangkomax, from a company belonging to the Chinese shipping group Goto Shipping.

The vessel is chartered to specialist carrier East Shipping Line and is deployed between China and the Russian Far East.

Arkas, the Turkish shipping company with a significant presence in Piraeus, has reportedly bought three 1,200-1,400 TEU container ships from Oslo-based MPC Container Ships, in the company’s first used ship purchase deal in the last five years.

The vessels included in the transaction are AS FLORA, with a capacity of 1,221 TEUs, built in 2005, and vessels AS ROBERTA and AS RAFAELA, with a capacity of 1,440 TEUs, built in 2006-2007.