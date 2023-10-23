Mitsotakis: Greece before a historic window of opportunity

“Greece has entered a trajectory of dynamic growth with perspective. This is not accidental, but it is a result of the reforms made over the last few years. And that is how we shall continue,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in a social media posting reviewing his government’s work after a two-week pause due to the local elections.

“Greece is before a historic window of opportunity, as the right mix of economic policy combines with political stability. It is therefore our duty to exploit the opportunity and move ahead to the benefit of all Greeks, especially the weakest ones,” he added.

He also referred to the assistance provided to the flood-stricken residents of Thessaly and Central Greece and the new framework for outstanding loans that allow better protection of borrowers.

In addition the Greek premier referred to improvements in the health sector, including the expansion of the personal doctors system, the electronic tracking of medication distribution as well as a better system for scheduling surgeries at public hospitals.