UniSystems collaboration with Google as a Cloud Partner

UniSystems announced its collaboration with Google for the Cloud, geographically covering Southeast Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

As a Google Cloud Partner in the areas of Sell and Service, Uni Systems strengthens its presence in the market of multicloud services.

In addition, through this partnership it provides fully customizable solutions through seamless integration of Cloud technology across all sectors.

The specialized Cloud team of Uni Systems was certified and according to Theodoros Poulias, Enterprise Solutions Business Unit Director of Uni Systems, “with our collaboration with Google on Cloud solutions, we further support our customers in taking full advantage of their multicloud strategy, creating cost-effective and secure cloud-based applications.”