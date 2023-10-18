Mitsotakis in Cairo on Saturday for the international conference convened by Egypt

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cairo on Saturday to participate in the international conference on developments in the Middle East organized by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Heads of states and governments from countries in the region (Jordan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Turkey, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco) have been invited to the conference, as well as the leaders of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Norway, USA, Russia, China and the UN Secretary General.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has underlined the risks to regional stability of a further escalation and spread of the crisis throughout the region and the need to strengthen internal security in the EU.

He noted that Greece recognizes Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law and highlighted the need to protect civilians and avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The government stressed that Greece remains a pillar of stability and an honest interlocutor of the countries in the region, while it has always supported a two-state solution for the Palestinian issue, within the framework of the relevant decisions of the UN and International Law.