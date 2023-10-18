‘Development of Digital Products and Services’ program: Higher budget to cover more investment projects

The Ministries of Finance and the Digital Governance announced that the budget of the “Development of Digital Products and Services” program has been increased to 145,000,000 euros from 100,000,000 in order to cover all the approved investment projects, which after the end of the evaluation process now amount to 368.

The “Development of Digital Products and Services” Program is part of the Action “Digital Transformation of SMEs”, which is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Governance and the Information Society, within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan Greece 2.0 with funding from the European Union – NextGenerationEU.

As stated in a relevant announcement of the two ministries, “the great impact that this specific program had on the SME technology market, combined with the high-quality investment plans that were submitted, prove its perfect design and its adaptation to the real needs of the market.”

Through the specific program, investment projects of SMEs are supported for the development of new products and services, which fall into the IT and communications sector, aiming at:

– strengthening healthy entrepreneurship with the appropriate utilization of ICT,

– strengthening of the IT sector, in terms of competitiveness and extroversion,

– creating new value-added digital products and services with a strong commercial perspective and viability.