Kallas: The battle against soaring prices must be continuous

Breaking the barrier of 250 million euros in revenue, the Kallas Inc. group. continues its development path having completed an investment plan concerning the establishment of two new privately owned facilities in Thessaloniki and Romania and the expansion of the existing logistic unit in Cyprus.

In statements to “Naftemporiki”, the head of the commercial food company in Greece, Yannis Kallas, underlined that the battle against soaring prices must be continuous, however he appeared optimistic that there will be a de-escalation in food prices in the medium term.

Asked on the issue of high prices that is a major problem for society and the government measures to support consumers, he replied:

“Indeed, the cost of living has increased significantly over the last year and high prices in basic food items is the main problem for Greek households. High food inflation is not a national phenomenon, but a global one.

It is worth noting that there is a de-escalation in inflation which has not yet been reflected in food. The consumer price index in Greece fell in September to 2.4% annually, the third lowest reading among eurozone countries.

The government has taken steps to support consumers, such as the household basket, the ceiling on business profit margins and special labeling on products that will have a 5% price reduction for at least 6 months. But the problem is persistent and the battle must be continuous. In addition, good and effective cooperation between retailers and suppliers will also play an important role, which I am sure will exhaust all possibilities to support consumers.”