Greek and Turkish deputy foreign ministers to meet in Athens

Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kostas Fragogiannis and his Turkish counterpart, Ambassador Burak Akçapar, will meet in Athens on Monday.

The two ministers will discuss the positive agenda of collaboration for the development of bilateral relations between Greece and Turkey in the issues of trade, economy, energy, transport, health, and the environment.

Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, and Akçapar will meet in Athens on Tuesday in the framework of the political dialogue between the foreign ministries to discuss bilateral Greek-Turkish relations, and regional and international issues.

The meetings are held ahead of the Supreme Council of Greece-Turkey Collaboration meeting scheduled in Thessaloniki on December 7 to promote a positive agenda and confidence-building measures.