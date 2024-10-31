Logo Image

Prokopiou: In principle agreement for the acquisition of 30% in Astir Vouliagmenis

The shipowner has reached an agreement in principle with the Arabs, who control the luxury hotel complex, to acquire a 30% stake

George Prokopiou further strengthened his presence in real estate following a significant deal for Astir Vouliagmenis.

The shipowner has reached an agreement in principle with the Arabs, who control the luxury hotel complex, to acquire a 30% stake.

According to sources, the price is close to 300 million euros.

SKITI ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED, owned by George Prokopiou, recently signed an agreement with Lamda Development for the purchase of plots of land in the Ellinikon for the development of residential and office spaces as well as an educational institution with an international program.

The total price of this transaction amounts to approximately 120 million euros, while the total investment of the development is estimated to reach 500 million euros.

