Greek frigates in Israel’s war? What is their role in the Eastern Mediterranean?

Greece has reportedly sent a Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean region, according to BBC, which is actually going to be stationed off the Israel-Lebanon border.

“Naftemporiki” has confirmed the news, but this is not the “Psara” frigate, as it is participating in a NATO exercise.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) announcement, “as of Tuesday, October 10, and for an initial period of approximately 30 days, it joined the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two-SNMG 2, based on the existing planning.” SNMG-2 is scheduled to conduct exercises in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

USS GERALD R. FORD has also arrived in the area, but according to the Greek Navy there is no request for it to be escorted by a Greek frigate.

The news has caused a reaction from the communist party KKE. “The dispatch of the Greek frigate “Psara” – with a crew and security team totaling more than 200 people – to the SE Mediterranean in order to join a NATO force operating in the area, is a very dangerous development, at a time when the conflict in the Middle East is about to escalate into a generalized military involvement,” the party said in a statement.