Traffic in Israel’s ports has slowed amid fears of escalating tension

Many tanker and container transport companies are examining their activities to the ports of Israel, due to the increased risk from the resurgence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Vessel traffic in Israel’s ports has slowed, while at the same time the International Association of Tanker Owners INTERTANKO, in an advisory letter to its members, gives specific instructions to avoid dangerous areas, as tension may rise.

At the same time, the London insurance market included Israel among the high-risk areas.

Shipping brokers claim that security in the last twenty-four hours has been strengthened at Israeli ports, however they point out that the main threat to shipping comes mainly from rockets fired from Gaza.

INTERTANKO in its advisory letter to its members this week said that tension may escalate in the wider Middle East and Gulf of Oman region, increasing risks to shipping linked to Israel.

According to the specific instructions given to shipowners, tankers approaching disputed areas should identify a safe sea area to use in the event of an attack and should always keep the automatic identification system (AIS) on so that they constantly show their location. It also calls on member ships to exercise readiness, avoid Iranian maritime waters, and be well aware of Best Management Practices 5 (BMP5), which is a set of guidelines aimed at enhancing maritime security.