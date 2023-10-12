Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2023 held in Thessaloniki and Athens

The ‘Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2023’ was recently held in Thessaloniki and Athens offering the attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest innovative solutions and products.

This year’s event was entitled “Digital & Green, Create New Value Together.”

Special emphasis was placed on data communications, Green All-Optical Campuses, data centers and other solutions for industries such as education, private and public sector, healthcare, ISP technology, etc

Some of the main topics discussed at the event were digital transformation, green transition, technology reliability and ecosystem. The company declared its commitment to promoting a more sustainable digital future, as well as developing long-term partnerships between industries.

“Once again we had the pleasure to host in Greece, in Thessaloniki and Athens, the Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2023 and welcome valued customers, partners and industry colleagues. Our commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainability remains steadfast. Huawei will continue to innovate and contribute with its solutions to the country’s digital and green future,” Kevin Wang, Director Huawei Enterprise South Balkan, commented.