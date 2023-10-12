Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the Union of Greek Shipowners

The decarbonization of shipping, as well as the financial aid of the Greek shipowners in the affected areas of Thessaly, dominated a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Union of Greek Shipowners.

The prime minister thanked the Union of Greek Shipowners for the donation of 50 million euros for restoration projects in areas of Thessaly that were affected by natural disasters. As part of the planning for the optimal utilization of the available resources, the government has drawn up a list of projects that can be financed from specific resources.

The importance of the Greek-owned fleet, both for the domestic economy and for the smooth transport of goods and energy at a time of strong geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures was also highlighted.

Moreover, they underlined the strategic importance of a strong European pillar in the field of maritime trade in order to strengthen and ensure the competitiveness of European companies.

During the meeting, the issue of the decarbonization of global maritime transport was also discussed as well as the possibility of the Greek shipbuilding community being a pioneer in this effort.

On her part, the president of the Union, Melina Travlou, stated that “the Greek shipping proves in practice, once again, the timeless, consistent, substantial ties with the homeland. Offering to the country is a way of life for the Greek shipowners.”