Focus Bari: More and more consumers are saying yes to private label products

The proportion of Greeks who have bought even once private label products has increased spectacularly and become universal over the last 23 years, according to a survey by Focus Bari entitled “Greeks & Private Labels” conducted in September 2023 in a sample of 1,002 people.

More specifically, 96% of respondents said they have bought private label products at least once compared to 89% in 2010 and 74% in 2000.

At the same time, the opinion of Greek consumers about private label products is constantly improving, with the majority arguing that they are “value for money”.

Moreover, 83% of respondents said private label products are value for money, up from 64% in 2010.

It has also been found that there is more variety in private label products with better quality and aesthetics compared to the previous decade.

As a result the proportion of Greeks who regularly buy private label products is rising, as it includes almost all consumers (93% in 2023, from 77% in 2010 and 50% in 2000).

The most popular products

During the last “13 years of the crisis”, a systematic selection of private labels has been recorded.

62% of respondents in 2023 bought stationery, 24% canned goods, 46% rice / pasta / flour, 38% frozen goods, 26% personal care products, 36% aluminum foil, 30% cookies / toast / cereal, 23% laundry detergents, 28% soft drinks / juices, 24% vinegar / oil, 29% spices, 18% cleaners, 17% dishwashing detergents, 8% beer and 14% coffee.

It is noted that the most popular private label items are kitchen paper, toilet paper, paper towels, pasta, rice, aluminum foil and garbage bags.