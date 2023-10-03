Greece ready to contribute to a solution for Ukrainian grain transport

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis during his intervention at the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Kyiv stressed the “immense repercussions” of a possible collapse of the agreement with Russia on the safe export of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea, especially for the supply of countries in the global South.

According to diplomatic sources, the Foreign Minister highlighted Greece’s readiness to contribute to finding a solution and referred to the possibility of transporting grain through the ports of Northern Greece, and especially the port of Alexandroupolis.

The unofficial Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) was held in Kyiv for symbolic reasons, with the foreign ministers of the EU member states confirming their unequivocal support for Ukraine and their solidarity with the struggles of the Ukrainian people.