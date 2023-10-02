New technologies: Greece will produce organic electronics as of 2025

Τhe first organic electronics mass production unit is expected to be fully operational in Greece by the end of 2025, with an emphasis on the energy sector. It is an ambitious project that has its starting point in Northern Greece with the participation of four organizations and companies from all over the country.

The goal is the mass production of printed organic electronics with application in industry, the agricultural sector and the energy sector. These include organically printed photovoltaics, flexible lighting displays, but also organic sensors.

The specific products can be placed on any surface, are recyclable, greatly reduce energy costs, have a zero environmental footprint and can boost the European production of organic electronics which is Europe’s long-term goal in the context of energy autonomy.

This effort is part of a follow-up program to the recently completed European RealNano program for the creation of the technology tools to reduce production costs and expand mass production of organic electronics.

As highlighted to ‘Naftemporiki’, H2020 RealNano developed innovative, efficient and fast nano tools and real-time analysis methodologies, and integrated them into production processes and pilot lines. With these new tools, production efficiency improves by up to 90%, while simultaneously reducing energy requirements, waste and raw material needs by 30%.

The products and applications developed during the project bring a “revolution” to the large-scale printing industry of organic electronics such as flexible organic photovoltaics and OLEDs, but also to printed biosensors. RealNano develops and evolves the Organic Electronics market, which is growing rapidly worldwide.