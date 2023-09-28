OLTH: Highest bidder for 67% stake of Volos port

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced that the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) has been declared the preferred investor for a 67-percent stake of the state-owned and managed Volos port authority, in central Greece.

HRADF said that OLTH submitted the highest bid for the majority stake of the Volos facility, totaling 51 million euros.

The consortium Goldair Cargo S.A. – Goldair Handling S.A. was declared as the runner-up bidder.

According to the HRADF, “the above development, at a critical moment for the wider region of Thessaly, proves the faith of the investment community in the development prospects of the port of Volos, Magnesia, and the Greek economy as a whole. It is also a vote of confidence in the procedures of the Fund, which operates with transparency, speed and efficiency, for the utilization of critical assets for the benefit of the public interest and the local society and economy.”