Xiao Junzheng to “N” conference: Together we can promote green growth and share its benefits

There are no issues that divide China and Europe. The two powers cooperate economically, commercially, but also in global issues, such as climate change, while they mutually benefit from this cooperation. Through this cooperation, they offer stability to the world, China’s Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Junzheng, said during the “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China” conference, co-organized by the “Naftemporiki” media group and China Global Television Network/CGTN, China’s leading English-language international media. He also stressed the importance of the green and digital transition, where the goals are also common.

China is Europe’s second largest trading partner and one of its largest export markets. Despite geopolitical tensions around the world, trade relations between these two sides are growing, he noted.

In 2022, the volume of commercial transactions between the 27 EU member states and China amounted to 856 billion euros, an annual basis of 22.8%.

The development of relations between Europe and China is beneficial to all the world, he said, adding that it can also provide greater stability, as well as a more positive energy in the world.

The relations between Greece and China

Referring to the relations between China and Greece in particular, the Chinese Ambassador noted that the two countries are two important powers in shipping. And they mutually benefit from the promotion of green technologies – which are now at the heart of bilateral cooperation.

As he said, China and Greece are two of the most important shipping countries, with close ties and close cooperation in the shipping sector and currently given the unprecedented challenges facing the shipping industry, they have reached a broad consensus on low-emission shipping.

He also noted that China and Europe can benefit both in terms of technology, markets and green policies which are becoming the most important element of cooperation between the European Union and China.

“It is a great pleasure to see that in recent years many Chinese companies have been actively involved in the green transition and the green transformation of Greece” and referred to the example of the port of Piraeus, which with the active involvement of Cosco was awarded as the green port of Europe. “Also Chinese investments in Greece have been important and continue to contribute to the green transformation of Greece,” he added.

In the first half of this year, China’s GDP grew by 5.5% compared to the previous year, surpassing other major and major economies. This was also achieved thanks to exports of high-tech products such as high-tech batteries, solar panels, and electric cars.

The main strengths of the Chinese economy are its resilience, high potential as well as the vitality of the economy, elements that will remain unchanged.

“We have the ability and what is required to promote economic growth in a sustainable and healthy way to give a new impetus to the global economic recovery and our own development which will provide greater opportunities to countries around the world including the European countries,” he underlined.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative. China has embarked on this journey together with its European friends, including Greece, and aims to strengthen friendly exchanges and cooperation, and work together to jointly promote green and sustainable development. A development that will benefit all parties and lead to prosperity for all”, he concluded, expressing the hope that today’s dialogue will open up new opportunities.