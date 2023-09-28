Stylianidis at the “N” conference: Opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Greece and China with mutual benefits

The prospects of strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Greece and China in the shipping industry as well as in other sectors, with mutual benefits for the two economies, were underlined by Shipping and Island Policy Minister, Christos Stylianidis, during his greeting at the conference organized by “Naftemporiki” and CGTN “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China.”

Stylianidis stressed that China and Greece have always had ties of friendship and mutual support, noting that the “Naftemporiki” and CGTN conference is an opportunity to strengthen the cooperation of the two countries from which both sides can benefit.

The minister referred to the leading position of the Greek shipping industry in global shipping, noting that Greece represents one of the largest communities of shipowners.

Focusing on the ties of the Greek shipping community with China, he pointed out that the Greek orders are important in Chinese shipyards both in number and size, noting that from 2000 until today more than 1,300 ships have been built by Greek shipowners in China, while in the last decade, half of the Greek new ships were built for the Asian giant.

“Piraeus is a world-class shipping center”

He also stressed that Piraeus is emerging as a global shipping center and that the Greek ports, due to their geostrategic position, are used by China to handle its export trade.

“Greek shipping is progressing”

Stylianidis also made a special reference to the difficulties that the Greek shipping sector has had to face over the last years. The sector of shipping and our seamen have been tested by unprecedented challenges. The pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have changed the landscape,” he observed, adding that “in the midst of difficult challenges, our shipping succeeded, adapted to new rules, evolved and progressed.”

He also referred to the issues that concern the sector such as decarbonization, innovative technologies, and new fuels, stressing that “the Greek government fully shares the need to achieve environmental neutrality.”

The minister pointed out that the Greek government considers ports to be growth drivers with a multiplier effect for employment and the economy.

“In this light, Greece and China can together expand their bilateral cooperation both in shipping and in other related sectors such as port facilities, the supply chain, RES, energy storage for the mutual benefit of the two countries.”

“Our peoples can come much closer and build on a common ground. This is the importance of today’s forum,” he concluded.