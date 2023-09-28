1st American Mediterranean Investment Forum: Greece offers investment opportunities

Joseph Sassoon Group, which organized the 1st American Mediterranean Investment Forum yesterday in Athens, is proceeding with two investments of 50 million euros in Greece.

The former head of the State Department, Mike Pompeo, was the keynote speaker at the 1st American Mediterranean Investment Forum in the presence of US Ambassador George Tsunis.

The CEO of the US group, David Sassoon, announced the first investment concerns the creation of a modern research center whose main objective will be to connect university knowledge with the market. According to information, it will be an innovation hub, with possible headquarters in Thessaloniki or Athens. The second investment concerns the operation of an innovative materials production company in Greece. “We are bringing advanced infrastructure technologies to Greece,” Sassoon said and added that the goal of the group is to ensure that Greece will build its infrastructure. He also stated that cooperation with the University of Maine in the USA is also among the investment plans.

During the forum, it was underlined that Greece constitutes an investment opportunity and that its economy will continue to grow. More specifically, Pompeo said that “Greece is a wonderful country to invest in.”

On his part, the US ambassador in Athens stressed: “When I say that Greece’s best days are ahead of us, I believe it.”

Both Pompeo and Tsunis spoke in a very positive way about improving the profile of Greece’s public debt. Also, the US ambassador described the growth of the Greek economy as “impressive”, highlighting the reduction in unemployment, access to the debt market, while stressing that next year the state budget will show a surplus. He described Greece as the “economic engine” of Europe, but also as a “beacon” for the rest of the world in terms of economic policy. He further pointed out that the country is “open to business opportunities” and referred to giant companies that are now investing in Greece.