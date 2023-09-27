Investments in maritime green innovation for the shipping of the future

The World Maritime Day 2023 is celebrated on September 28, under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (I.M.O). This year’s World Shipping theme is ‘MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on’. As part of the World Maritime Day celebrations, the IMO-UNEP-Norway Innovation Forum 2023 will also take place.

The president, Dionysios Theodoratos, and the members of the Board of Directors of the Greek Association of Passenger Ships (SEEN), on the occasion of the celebration of World Maritime Day and the 50th anniversary as a milestone of the MARPOL environmental Convention, declare their support for:

– Actions making use of the best practices, exchange of ideas, synergy and cooperation with all competent international and national maritime policy bodies to achieve higher environmental performance in maritime transport.

– Implementing sustainable decarbonization shipping methods, supporting innovation in fuel production and the use of new technologies for an overall greener shipping.

– Opening the financing of the ships for the effective green transition and the blue economy.

– Maritime transport in order to continue to be the safest, most environmentally friendly and most energy efficient way to transport global trade and transfer millions of passengers.