Amendment tabled in Parliament aims to keep prices down

Supermarkets with an annual turnover of more than 90 million euros should “alert” the Ministry of Development when they receive price lists with increases – mainly in food – from their suppliers.

The ministry’s amendment, which was announced by Minister Kostas Skrekas, was tabled last night in the Parliament, as part of the government’s initiatives to deal with high prices, with particular emphasis on food, where inflation remains at a double-digit rate.

Moreover, a special marking will be provided for those products that suppliers are committed to keep their prices reduced by at least 5% for a period of six months, while it is also foreseen that the supermarkets with a turnover of more than 90 million euros will have to announce the prices of fruit and vegetable products from the previous day.

According to the amendment, the specific measures will be valid until May 31, 2024, and fines for any kind of violation will be imposed.