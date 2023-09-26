Greek exports to Spain up 3.8%; ranks 5th

Greek exports to Spain rose to 1.24 billion euros during the seven-month period of January – July 2023, up by 3.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2022, when it rose to 1.19 billion euros.

The results were based on ELSTAT’s provisional statistics processed by the Economic and Commercial Affairs Office of the Greek embassy in Madrid.

Greek imports from Spain reached 1.71 billion euros, up by 6.1% compared to the seven-month period of 2022, when they totaled 1.61 billion euros.

Spain ranks 5th

According to the aforementioned seven-month 2023 statistics, Spain ranks 5th among the basic exports of Greek products, absorbing 4.1% of total Greek exports.

The higher increase was recorded in the value of our exports of retail drugs (up 67.7%), aluminum foil and film (up 31.9%), olive oil (up 990.6%) and other olive oils (up 248.9% ).