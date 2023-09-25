“Nissos” beer deal with Carlsberg and the “window” for international markets

Alexandros Kouris, owner of Nissos brewery, outlined the new commercial partnership with Carlsberg, which will have a 10% participation in the equity capital, upgrading the company’s network and extroversion in statements to Naftemporiki TV.

“The main shareholders of the company remain me and my wife, Maya Tsoclis. Therefore, the company remains a family company and maintains its administrative autonomy, while at the same time it has the opportunity to benefit from the 6th largest beer network in the world,” Kouris explained.

He added that “the agreement took 12 months to complete. It is the first time that such a large network acquires a small special beer, like Nissos, in its portfolio.”

He also underlined that “Nissos beer has been honored with 23 international awards. It is the only Greek brewery with so many international awards. These awards give us the passport to claim beer consumers all over the world.”