Green Ports further expanding its activities in Malta

Hellenic Environmental Center (HEC) further expands its network, through its subsidiary Green Ports (Malta) Ltd.

The company, which has a strong presence in the Greek ports of Gibraltar and Hamburg, has informed the shipping sector that it is expanding its services with the provision of reception facilities to the port of Malta.

“Green Ports has firmly established its presence in important shipping hubs such as Hamburg, Gibraltar and Piraeus. Now we are expanding our specialized services in Malta, contributing to the protection of the marine environment, as well as providing the responsible, seamless and reliable support that our customers already enjoy in other ports,” the company said.

According to the company’s management, the new expansion, this time in Malta, represents the company’s unwavering commitment “to uphold environmental standards, promote innovation and support the growth and sustainability of Malta’s shipping industry.”

Green Ports’ advantages

The company underlined that its advantages include, among others:

“1. Expertise and Experience: With a rich heritage spanning over 30 years in leading ports, HEC has vast experience and understanding of marine environmental challenges and their solutions.

2. Complete services: From waste management to processing, Green Ports’ comprehensive range of services is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

3. Commitment to sustainability: Our mission extends beyond regulatory compliance. Our aim is to pioneer sustainable initiatives that benefit not only the shipping sector, but also our global environment. We believe in shaping a future where shipping activities coexist harmoniously with our planet.

4. Local & Global Network: Our strong network of major ports make us a business hub for an ecosystem of resources and expertise.

5. Technology and processes: Green Ports continuously invests in innovative technology and research, development and flawless management of its global operations.”

According to the management of the company, integrated services for the collection and transportation of petroleum residues are now provided in the Malta anchorage, thanks to the reception facilities it has developed.