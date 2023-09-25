Kasselakis elected new SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader; the two bets

Stefanos Kasselakis was elected as the new leader of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.

Kasselakis received 56.69% of the vote compared to 43.31% received by the other candidate Effie Achtsioglou with 75% of the votes counted, according to an announcement by the head of the party’s electoral committee Yiannis Drosos.

Achtsioglou called Kasselakis late on Sunday to congratulate him on his victory.

The 2 bets

The new leader of the main opposition is facing many challenges over the next period. The first bet is to manage to de-escalate tension inside the party.

The second and more long-term bet is to succeed in increasing the power of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance ahead of the European elections in June 2024, which are considered a crucial milestone.