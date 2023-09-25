Logo Image

Kasselakis elected new SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader; the two bets

English

Kasselakis elected new SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader; the two bets

REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

The new leader of the main opposition is facing many challenges over the next period.

Stefanos Kasselakis was elected as the new leader of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.
Kasselakis received 56.69% of the vote compared to 43.31% received by the other candidate Effie Achtsioglou with 75% of the votes counted, according to an announcement by the head of the party’s electoral committee Yiannis Drosos.

Achtsioglou called Kasselakis late on Sunday to congratulate him on his victory.

The 2 bets

The new leader of the main opposition is facing many challenges over the next period. The first bet is to manage to de-escalate tension inside the party.

The second and more long-term bet is to succeed in increasing the power of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance ahead of the European elections in June 2024, which are considered a crucial milestone.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube