Naftemporiki and China’s Economic Daily open new horizons of cooperation

“Naftemporiki” is expanding its cooperation with the Chinese media giant “Economic Daily”, thus contributing to a better understanding of the economic data of the two countries and opening a communication channel for Greek business with the second largest economy on the planet.

“Naftemporiki” welcomed to its offices in Piraeus a five-member delegation of the Chinese media group, headed by the president and editorial director, Zheng Qingdong, for the signing of an agreement, which creates a long-term cooperation mechanism.

The president of the Chinese group noted that the two sides could exchange visits once a year to improve mutual understanding. At the same time, he invited the executives and Greek economists to participate in the International Symposium on “Chinese modernization and new opportunities for high-quality development” to be held in Beijing in November.

The two sides, he said, can jointly plan, organize and host other economic and trade forums, exhibitions and other activities. The forums can be held alternately in Beijing and Athens or in the form of “online + offline” and the participation of experts, scientists and entrepreneurs from each host country.

Meanwhile, In the framework of the close cooperation between the two countries in the shipping sector, the “Naftemporiki” Media Group, with the oldest economic and business newspaper in Greece, which counts almost a century of uninterrupted circulation, the website naftemporiki.gr which remains among the top choices of online news, and the TV channel Naftemporiki TV, joins forces with China Global Television Network/CGTN, China’s leading English-speaking international media, to co-organize a conference with key pillars of discussion “shipping and transport – ports.”

The conference entitled “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China” will be held on September 28, from 11.30 to 15.10, at Divani Apollon Palace.