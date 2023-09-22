Terna Energy: Higher installed capacity by 35% and net profits of 23.8 million euros

The installed capacity of TERNA Energy increased to 1,225 MW at the end of September compared to 905 MW at the end of 2022, following the completion of the installations at the Kafireas project at the end of the third quarter.

By the end of June, 59% of the wind turbines (204.4 MW) had been connected, with the total connected power amounting to 1,095.7 MW. The Kafireas project, with a total capacity of 330 MW, is now the largest complex of wind farms in the portfolio of TERNA Energy and in the country, with the total investment amounting to 550 million euros.

The company presented a net profit of 23.8 million euros for the first half of 2023, according to the announcement of its financial results. Moreover, the Group continues its investment plan while it proceeds with its projects of various technologies (e.g. hydroelectric, storage, hybrids, etc.)