Major projects in Piraeus port to boost cruise sector

The major projects in the port of Piraeus, including the continuation of the construction of the new cruise pier, will begin after receiving the relevant permits from the Ministry of Shipping.

It is noted that last Friday, September 15, the competent department of the Environment Ministry issued the Decision for the Environmental Terms both for the existing infrastructure and the operation of the port, as well as for the new projects, for which an environmental and traffic study was required.

The works on the southern cruise pier and the dredging in the central port of Piraeus had been stopped after an appeal by mayors of the region to the Council of State, which had stated that the Decision about Environmental Terms should be compulsorily accompanied by a traffic study.

The new cruise pier that is expected to start in the next period is a project that is also subsidized by the European Union, with a total budget of 136.2 million euros.

Its construction will allow the docking of large cruise ships (over 300 meters), giving impetus to efforts to develop and strengthen the cruise industry.