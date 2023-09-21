Jotun Hellas: Aerial Drone Inspection Service

Jotun Hellas- a leading marine coatings solutions provider in the Greek maritime industry for 50 years- introduces its Aerial Drone Inspection Service. This cutting-edge service involves certified and experienced Jotun Coating Advisors utilizing state-of-the-art aerial drones to conduct comprehensive outdoor and indoor inspections of vessels. With the capability to access even the most challenging areas, including decks, accommodation, funnels, lifeboats, cranes, cargo holds, hatch covers, and the external hull above the waterline, this service ensures the most thorough assessment possible.

The Aerial Drone Inspection Service empowers ship operators with accurate and detailed information about the state of their vessels. The service analyses the vessel’s paints and coatings condition, documented with high-resolution photos and videos, enabling data-driven decisions for maintenance and repair works. The inspection material, including a complete Drone Inspection Paint Condition Report, is prepared by Jotun Coating Advisors having assessed each inspected area, ensuring that every aspect is considered, and every detail reported.

The advantages are numerous. Ship operators may now benefit from enhanced accuracy in budgeting and efficient scheduling of maintenance and repair works, resulting in cost efficiency and timely maintenance. By identifying and addressing corrosion at an early stage, drone inspections support the prevention of deterioration and enable data-driven decision-making for safety on board. With access to reliable inspection information, ship operators can proceed with confidence in their improvement initiatives.

Jotun Hellas remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize vessel performance and safety. The Aerial Drone Inspection Service represents a significant step forward in the maritime industry, offering ship operators unparalleled insight and control over their vessels’ maintenance and safety.