Greece and Germany join forces to highlight the strategic role of shipping

In the context of the European Shipping Summit 2023, the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association in collaboration with the German Shipowners’ Association successfully organized a joint event in Brussels with the presence of their Presidents, Melina Travlos and Gaby Bornheim, respectively.

The President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, stated:

“Greek and German shipping join forces to highlight the strategic role of shipping in the security, stability, prosperity and energy independence of Europe and its citizens.

The organization of our joint event with the Association of German Shipowners, within the framework of the European Conference in Brussels, is a clear initiative to bring the two parties together. We are joining forces to highlight the strategic role of shipping in the protection and well-being of European economies and societies.

As the Union of Greek Shipowners, our goal is to defend both Greek and European shipping. It is crucial, both for European institutions and for public opinion, to understand the vital, strategic role of European shipping for the security, stability, prosperity and energy independence of Europe and its citizens.

It is a fact that shipping contributes on many levels to the orderly functioning of the European, but also of the global community, under any condition whatever prevails on the planet.”