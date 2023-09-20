PPA: “Company of the year” at the 6th Infrastructure and Transport Conference

The “Company of the Year” award was received by the president of Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), Yu Zenggang, on behalf of the company, during the 6th Infrastructure and Transport Conference, which was held from September 17 to September 20.

The award was given to PPA for the extensive contribution of the port of Piraeus to the transport sector as well as for the company’s record financial results last year.

Upon receiving the award, the president of PPA, Yu Zenggang, pointed out the implementation of targeted investments, which exceeded 1 billion euros and which contribute decisively to the successful operation of the port of Piraeus, regarding the transport of goods and passengers. He also emphasized the great contribution of PPA in the national economy, with tax and insurance contributions of over 70 million euros in 2022 and an estimated contribution to the country’s GDP, at a rate of approximately 1.56%. He also expressed his deep appreciation for all the employees at the port, praising their work for the continued success of the country’s largest port.