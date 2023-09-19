Development Ministry takes further measures to contain prices

The Ministry of Development will demand from businesses to submit documents that justify the price increases, as part of its effort to control speculative moves.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, the controls will no longer be limited to on-site audits, but businesses will be asked to submit data to the ministry, which they will justify the increases in prices.

The relevant announcements will be made by the political leadership of the ministry within the next few days, however, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself announced the measure from the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), where he replied to a related question: “We will now ask companies to explain why they increase the cost of their products. If the price of a pen increases by 15%, the company will have to explain why it happened. What rose? The plastic? What exactly led to this increase?”

The relevant processing is being carried out at the Ministry of Development, with the same sources noting that “the measures to combat corruption are being implemented and the aim is to expand, improve and strengthen them.”