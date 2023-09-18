“Antonis I Angelicoussis”: First LNG dual-fuel tanker certified by Green Award Foundation

Maran Tankers’ super tanker “Antonis I Angelicoussis” is the first of the tankers to run on LNG dual fuel and was certified by the Green Award Foundation. The vessel is the first LNG dual-fuel VLCC to be part of the Green Award program. The certification includes the Green Award for the greenhouse gases CO2 (level 1) and CH4.

The tanker, 330 meters long and 60 meters wide, with a DWT of 320,916 tons, is leading the way in its sector towards the energy transition.

Angelicoussis Group has been participating in the Green Award program for over 27 years. Three oil carriers managed by Maran Tankers have been recently certified by the Green Award, as well as four LNG carriers managed by sister company Maran Gas Maritime.