Israeli market opens for Greek watermelons, tomatoes and zucchinis

After kiwis, the Israeli market also “opens” for Greek watermelons, tomatoes and zucchinis.

More specifically, with its document, the Department of Plant Protection of the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food announced that “Greek exporters of fresh tomato (Solanum lycopersicon), watermelon (Citrullus lanatus) and zucchinis (Cucurbita pepo) have the possibility to export the above species in Israel, as of today, according to the country’s official phytosanitary requirements. The phytosanitary control services compulsorily notify the phytosanitary certificate and the details of the shipment of tomato, watermelon and zucchinis to the Directorate of Plant Production Protection – Department of Phytosanitary Control via e-mail before the shipment leaves our country.”

“The opening of Israel’s market to other fresh fruits and vegetables, apart from kiwis, represents another important step for our country’s fresh fruit and vegetables export sector,” the Special Advisor of the Association of Hellenic Companies Exporting, Trading Fruits, Vegetables and Juices Incofruit Hellas, George Polychronakis, stated.