Strategic cooperation between Vodafone Greece and Public

Vodafone Greece and Public joined forces in a new strategic partnership, focusing on the development of a network of commercial partnerships, leveraging both the dynamics of the brands and the scale of two leading technology companies in the Greek market.

Vodafone will expand its network of stores, creating new service points within Public stores throughout Greece, based on the shop-in-shop model, while its specialized consultants will be in close cooperation with the staff of Public stores to provide better customer service, both in mobile and landline telephony, as well as in TV entertainment services.

At the product level, innovative synergies will be developed across all mobile and TV services, new payment methods, but also multi-level collaborations (omnichannel), based on new capabilities in areas such as product receipt and after-sales services.

As the two companies underlined, this new collaboration will help them respond to the changing needs of the market and offer consumers innovative and competitive solutions, through more collaborations as well as an efficient, flexible operating model in a physical and digital environment, focusing on building a unique service experience for the consumer.

Robbie Burlas, CEO of Public Group, said: “We are extremely excited about this dynamic, exclusive commercial partnership which will bring more synergies for the client and create new growth opportunities for both parties. Our goal is to benefit our customers through personalized service, changing the market data at OmniRetail once again.”

On her part, Katia Stathakis, commercial director of consumer products at Vodafone Greece, noted: “Today we announce our new partnership with Public, a partnership that opens a new page both in the way we approach consumers, and how we develop our footprint in digital as well as physical environment. We are confident that, in collaboration with Public, we will succeed in creating a new direction for a consumer ‘journey’, which will start from the search for products and will reach after-sales services, with a special emphasis on product collaborations and excellent service.”