Intracom Telecom undertakes the expansion of EOLO SpA’s FWA network in Italy

Intracom Telecom announced that EOLO SpA, an Italian telecommunications operator focusing on ultra-broadband in sub-urban and rural areas, selected its WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS base station device for the expansion of the 28 GHz ultra-fast wireless network across Italy.

According to the announcement, EOLO awarded the multi-million expansion contract to Intracom Telecom following a lengthy testing of the device at the laboratory and the field. The deployment of the WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS is part of EOLO’s extensive investment in its fast-expanding network across Italy, aiming at staying at the top of Italian FWA service providers, with a portfolio of ultra-broadband services to residential and SME subscribers.

EOLO has been using the WiBAS™ platform since 2017 fueling its success in providing its subscribers with high quality ultrabroadband Internet connection.

The WiBAS™ G5 dual-BS interoperate with Intracom Telecom’s terminal stations already installed and operated by EOLO, the announcement said and added: Thanks to its innovative hardware and software unique features it has twice the capacity in terms of subscribers and three times the throughput compared to the previous generation device.

Intracom Telecom’s WiBAS G5 dual-BS platform can be leveraged by operators to build gigabit services through software upgrades and achieve download speeds equivalent to 5G. The device includes novel technologies for this category of devices.