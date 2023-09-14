Mitsotakis to focus on civil protection; government reshuffle postponed

The government holds a series of meetings ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday. The scenarios for government reshuffle seem to have been “postponed” and government sources noted that the emphasis will be placed on specific structural changes.

According to information, an important part of the Prime Minister’s speech in Thessaloniki will be focused on the critical field of civil protection and the changes that will be required. The catastrophic floods in Thessaly as well as the battle with the flames during the summer showed that they need to proceed quickly with targeted actions and this is precisely the plan Kyriakos Mitsotakis will refer to.

The prime minister is expected to send the message that the support of the affected people and the works in the areas will proceed as quickly as possible. He will also refer to the climate crisis stressing that bold moves are needed.

He will also speak of everyday issues that concern the citizens. At the same time, he will insist on the need for reforms in critical sectors (health, education, justice, etc.), as these issues were high on the pre-election agenda.

A large part of Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech will be focused on the economy, with focus mainly on the affected areas. According to government sources, the Greek economy is performing very well and can meet immediate needs without deviating from the fiscal targets. At the same time, emphasis is also placed on the absorption of EU funds.

The issue of government reshuffle is expected to be postponed after the prime minister’s trip to New York where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.