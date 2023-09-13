TIF: Mitsotakis’ speech on Saturday, at 20:00

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a speech on Saturday, September 16, at 20:00, at the “Ioannis Vellidis” Conference Center, as part of the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

On Sunday, September 17, at 13:00, the prime minister will hold a press conference.

The prime minister earlier on Wednesday remotely chaired a meeting on the urgent issues facing the flood-stricken areas in Thessaly, linked to protecting public health, removing floodwater, restoring access to villages, repairing the road network and providing state assistance. The meeting was held at the Operations Coordination Centre in Larisa.

Among the issues discussed was public health. Special emphasis was placed on the epidemiological monitoring of infectious diseases and the collection of dead animals.