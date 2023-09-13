Economic crises and unpreparedness the main problems of shipping

Difficult conditions prevail in the domestic coastal shipping, as no solution has been given to the chain problems it has been facing over many years, with the responsibilities falling both on state and on the corporate level.

“The sector operates in marginal conditions,” Ioannis Theotokas, professor and president of the Department of Maritime Studies at the University of Piraeus, told “Naftemporiki”.

Theotokas stressed the need for greater training of the crews, upgrading of the port infrastructures, rationalization of the routing, but also transfusion of the safety culture to the passengers of the coastal shipping.

“The center of the problem can be focused on the economic crisis and environmental challenges, but it is still obvious that companies are unprepared to manage difficult situations,” said Maria Lekakou, professor, dean of the School of Management Sciences of the University of the Aegean.

Therefore, major academic institutions are collaborating to create an interactive platform that will enable users of cruise services to give feedback on ticket prices, services offered and staff behavior.

The platform is being developed within the framework of the ENIRISST+ program, with the collaboration of the University of the Aegean, the University of Peloponnese, the Ionian University and the Democritus University of Thrace.