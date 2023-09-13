Restoration of damage to be financed by reallocation of funds totaling 2.25 bln euros

The restoration of the damage caused by the floods in Thessaly will be financed by the reallocation of resources available to Greece, such as the two NSRFs as well as the Recovery Fund, amounting to 2.25 billion euros.

Upon completion of the recording of the damages, Greece will also be able to apply to the European Commission for the disbursement of approximately 400 million euros from the Solidarity Fund. In 2023, the inflows of EU resources will not exceed 250 million euros, an amount that will come from the redistribution of NSRF resources of the period 2014-2020 that would otherwise be lost.

The EU support package was agreed yesterday at the meeting of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the President of the European Commission Ursula von de Leyen, while a meeting of the co-competent ministers with Commission officials followed.

The main part of the funds will flow into Greece as of next year. Government sources pointed out that the 2.25 billion euros will prove to be sufficient for the restoration of the damage, stressing of course that it is still too early to make the final estimates. At the fiscal level, the effort is focused, as pointed out by the Ministry of Finance, on producing a primary surplus of at least 0.7% this year and 2% in 2024 in accordance with the commitments undertaken by the country.