Maran Gas taking action to render LNG ‘greener’

Maran Gas, the LNG arm of Maria Aggelikousis’ shipping group, took an action to make liquefied natural gas as a fuel for ships “greener”.

The company will integrate the SlipPure solution from Daphne Technology, a Swiss technology company focused on solving the greenhouse gas challenge, on the LNG carrier Maran Gas Chios (capacity 173,548 cubic meters and built in 2021).

The solution, which received initial approval last year from classifiers Lloyd’s Register and DNV, reduces methane emissions from engines using LNG as fuel.

The project concerns the testing of this system on one of the Wärtsilä 34DF (dual-fuel) auxiliary engines on the Maran Gas Chios, which is estimated to facilitate the technical evaluation and feasibility analysis of the technology, supporting the maritime operators involved in the sector of natural gas to reduce the risk of their assets.

At the same time, as part of the trial period, Daphne Technology’s PureMetrics solution will be installed on the Maran Gas vessel, and Lloyd’s Register will manage and disseminate the data as an independent auditor.

This solution measures and reports real-time greenhouse gas emissions, eliminating reliance on fuel consumption estimates, ensuring compliance with European Union and International Maritime Organization systems.

Apart from Maran Gas, Daphne Technology and Lloyd’s Register (LR), Wärtsilä also participates in the project as the provider of the engine, Shell as the charterer of the vessel and DNV will provide the relevant approvals.

Maran Gas is the largest Greek company with a fleet of LNG carriers, while it also manages one of the leading shipbuilding programs in the industry. According to its website, the current fleet consists of 45 LNG carriers, while its order book consists of 14 vessels.